Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Trading Up 6.7%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 1,259,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,368,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WOOF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,222,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,917,000 after acquiring an additional 46,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 157,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 466,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 169,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

