Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.2353 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 26.3%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.20 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.34.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

