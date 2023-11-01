PFG Investments LLC Acquires 599 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $5,411,496.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $51,309,978.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

