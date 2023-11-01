Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

PFE stock opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFE. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 171,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

