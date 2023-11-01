Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

PIRS stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.21. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.44% and a negative return on equity of 90.41%. The firm had revenue of $20.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 149.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 38,179 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,263,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

