Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
PIRS stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.21. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.44% and a negative return on equity of 90.41%. The firm had revenue of $20.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
