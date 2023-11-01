PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th.

PJT Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PJT Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PJT Partners to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

PJT Partners Trading Up 6.9 %

PJT opened at $78.33 on Wednesday. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $86.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PJT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $796,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,437,245.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,059,000 after purchasing an additional 75,198 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 989,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,972,000 after acquiring an additional 59,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,947,000 after acquiring an additional 15,427 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 9.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,036,000 after acquiring an additional 47,572 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

See Also

