Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.10

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.10 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.10 ($0.07), with a volume of 332744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.33 ($0.08).

Plant Health Care Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.21 million, a P/E ratio of -620.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.08.

About Plant Health Care

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the yield and quality of crops, such as corn, soybeans, sugar cane, citrus, and rice, as well as fruits and vegetables.

