Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.22. 261,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 780,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 19.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $877.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.29.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.10% and a negative net margin of 2,872.79%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hans Hull sold 13,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $261,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,531,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,538,000 after buying an additional 138,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 141.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,852,000 after buying an additional 2,578,692 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.3% during the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,386,000 after buying an additional 627,943 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 74.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,106,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after buying an additional 900,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,804,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

