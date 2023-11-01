Porch Group (PRCH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Porch Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.23). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 329.46% and a negative net margin of 76.03%. The firm had revenue of $98.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. On average, analysts expect Porch Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Porch Group stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. Porch Group has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.99.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRCH shares. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

In other Porch Group news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman purchased 121,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $99,730.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,694,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,589,169.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,364,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,651 over the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 260,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 69,256 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 117.0% during the second quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,199,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 646,591 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 242.3% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 617,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 437,175 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, and title companies; consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

