Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 383,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $299,141.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,913.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $299,141.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,913.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $464,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,473,564.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,956 shares of company stock worth $2,417,724 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POWI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $69.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.22. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $123.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.77 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.10%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

