Power REIT (NYSE:PW) and Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) Head-To-Head Review

Power REIT and Modiv Industrial are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Power REIT has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modiv Industrial has a beta of -0.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Power REIT and Modiv Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Modiv Industrial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Modiv Industrial has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.86%. Given Modiv Industrial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Modiv Industrial is more favorable than Power REIT.

This table compares Power REIT and Modiv Industrial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power REIT $8.52 million 0.28 -$14.25 million N/A N/A Modiv Industrial $48.61 million 2.39 -$3.29 million $0.06 256.17

Modiv Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Power REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Power REIT and Modiv Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power REIT -339.12% -47.90% -20.84% Modiv Industrial 10.49% 2.05% 1.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Power REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Modiv Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of Power REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Modiv Industrial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Modiv Industrial beats Power REIT on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture in the form of greenhouses for the cultivation of food and cannabis.

About Modiv Industrial

Modiv Inc. is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of single-tenant net-lease real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains. Driven by an investor-first focus, the Modiv name reflects its commitment to providing investors with Monthly Dividends. As of May 15, 2023, Modiv had a $634 million real estate portfolio (based on estimated fair value) comprised of 4.3 million square feet of aggregate leasable area.

