PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.30

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00), with a volume of 47796832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).
PowerHouse Energy Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 14.93. The firm has a market cap of £11.38 million, a PE ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 2.12.
About PowerHouse Energy Group
PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs non-recyclable waste regeneration facilities to produce electricity, heat, and gases comprising hydrogen and methane in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation for the advanced thermal treatment of waste streams and converting them to a synthesis gas.
