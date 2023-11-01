PrairieView Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,800 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,800 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

NYSE CLF opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $22.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

