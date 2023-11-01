PrairieView Partners LLC Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 142 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Societe Generale downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $303.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $100.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

