ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $85.10

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.10 and last traded at $84.90, with a volume of 549880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.12.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 93,546 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

