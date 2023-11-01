Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stake Raised by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 592,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 40,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $61.65 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $65.46. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.44.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.21.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

