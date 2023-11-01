Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,235 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $73,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 17.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 98,060.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,279,000 after acquiring an additional 343,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA stock opened at $238.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.08. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $316.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 45.46%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.83.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

