Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires 452,240 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,634,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,240 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up about 1.1% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of MetLife worth $261,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,802,000 after purchasing an additional 486,544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MetLife by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,686,000 after buying an additional 1,930,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MetLife by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after buying an additional 418,477 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in MetLife by 6.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,585,000 after buying an additional 436,260 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,205,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

Shares of MET opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 80.93%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

