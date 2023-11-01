Pzena Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,333,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,461 shares during the period. TE Connectivity makes up 1.4% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of TE Connectivity worth $327,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 24.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 311,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,895,000 after purchasing an additional 39,879 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $117.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $110.88 and a one year high of $146.60. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

