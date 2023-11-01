Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys 1,653,111 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,201,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653,111 shares during the quarter. Magna International accounts for about 1.5% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 2.17% of Magna International worth $350,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 664.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Magna International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Magna International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Magna International in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

Magna International Stock Up 0.5 %

MGA opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.22.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 56.79%.

About Magna International

(Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.