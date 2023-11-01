Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys 170,639 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,112,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,639 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 2.71% of Spectrum Brands worth $86,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 34.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Shares of SPB opened at $75.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $85.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.89.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 61.47%. The business had revenue of $735.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.77%.

In related news, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.98 per share, with a total value of $69,952.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 117,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,736,458.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David M. Maura bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.22 per share, with a total value of $396,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 688,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,568,003.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.98 per share, for a total transaction of $69,952.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,736,458.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,452. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

