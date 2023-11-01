Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys 617,287 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 104.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617,287 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises about 1.9% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Charter Communications worth $442,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Charter Communications by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,683,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,220,000 after purchasing an additional 211,744 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Charter Communications by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,812,000 after purchasing an additional 354,807 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,501,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,302 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,920,000 after acquiring an additional 200,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Citigroup upped their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.91.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $398.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $432.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.21 and a 1-year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

