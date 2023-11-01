Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys 7,259,286 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,790,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,259,286 shares during the period. NOV comprises about 2.5% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 9.34% of NOV worth $590,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NOV by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $246,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,096 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its position in shares of NOV by 433.0% during the first quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,690,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,812,000 after buying an additional 3,810,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NOV by 58.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,393,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $155,368,000 after buying an additional 3,087,807 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 88.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,950,000 after buying an additional 2,720,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $712,308,000 after buying an additional 2,227,845 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.39.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

