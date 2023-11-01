Pzena Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,160,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,654 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Flex worth $87,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLEX. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the second quarter valued at $935,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 40.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 448,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after buying an additional 129,022 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Flex by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,767.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,017 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,037 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FLEX stock opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $28.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

