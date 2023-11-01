Pzena Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,582,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 159,961 shares during the quarter. Lear comprises about 4.0% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 11.20% of Lear worth $944,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $197,849,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Lear by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after buying an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $59,288,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Lear by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,492,000 after buying an additional 344,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lear by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,277,000 after buying an additional 234,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LEA stock opened at $129.76 on Wednesday. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $117.79 and a 12-month high of $157.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $416,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,134.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $1,916,392.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $416,817.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,134.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,260. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

