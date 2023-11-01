Pzena Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,998 shares during the period. McKesson makes up approximately 1.1% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.46% of McKesson worth $264,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in McKesson by 11.7% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in McKesson by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in McKesson by 13.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in McKesson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.54.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $455.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $465.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $436.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,831 shares of company stock valued at $33,145,697 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.