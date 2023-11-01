Pzena Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,964,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 260,366 shares during the quarter. PVH makes up 2.5% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 11.10% of PVH worth $591,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $73.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $48.40 and a 12 month high of $94.51. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.84.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. PVH had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

PVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

