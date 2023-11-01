Pzena Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,787 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.64% of Masonite International worth $82,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 421.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 3,100.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth about $46,000.

DOOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.43.

DOOR stock opened at $79.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.68. Masonite International Co. has a 52-week low of $69.01 and a 52-week high of $109.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. Masonite International had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

