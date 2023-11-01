Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $1.15 Billion Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,647,121 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 10,295 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises approximately 4.9% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 3.48% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $1,152,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,403,000 after buying an additional 23,883 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,660 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.0% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,458 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $64.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $72.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average is $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

