Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $273.68 Million Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,816,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 96,371 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.88% of Voya Financial worth $273,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

VOYA stock opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.61. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $78.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.42%.

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $151,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

