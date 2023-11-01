Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $52.78 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Globe Life worth $52,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

Globe Life stock opened at $116.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $282,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $282,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $1,419,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,730.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,042 shares of company stock valued at $3,941,332. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GL. Raymond James lifted their target price on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

