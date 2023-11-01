Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $53.25 Million Stock Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,890 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.26% of American Woodmark worth $53,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at about $483,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 15.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Woodmark by 15.9% in the second quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 26,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark Price Performance

American Woodmark stock opened at $67.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.83. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $80.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AMWD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sidoti cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Zelman & Associates upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMWD

About American Woodmark

(Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.