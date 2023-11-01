Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $78.46 Million Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,078,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,595 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 1.19% of Webster Financial worth $78,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,632,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on WBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Webster Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $39.73.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

