Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $99.94 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,724,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,238 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $99,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Pfizer by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.56.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

