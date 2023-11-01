Pzena Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 112.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,495 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 1.39% of Acuity Brands worth $70,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 620.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after buying an additional 1,031,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,623,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $161.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.30 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.24. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, building management system, location-aware solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-LightTM, AculuxTM, American Electric Lighting, CycloneTM, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, IndyTM, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LEDTM, Luminis, Mark Architectural LightingTM, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and Sensor SwitchTM brands.

