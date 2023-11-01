Pzena Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 919,653 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,169 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Credicorp worth $135,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 4,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.20 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.07.

Shares of BAP opened at $124.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.58. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $160.15.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

