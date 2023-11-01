Pzena Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,162,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316,927 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 8.51% of MRC Global worth $72,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $656,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in MRC Global by 510.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in MRC Global by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 27,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in MRC Global by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 984,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 146,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MRC Global by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 44,947 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRC shares. TheStreet raised shares of MRC Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $873.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.16. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.58 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

