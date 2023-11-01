Pzena Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,543,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,934 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 2.02% of Olin worth $130,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Olin by 33.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,238,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,494,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 120.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after buying an additional 760,691 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at about $29,331,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 105.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after buying an additional 521,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $44,312.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,588.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $44,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,588.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,639 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Up 0.6 %

OLN stock opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.47. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Olin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.