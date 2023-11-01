Pzena Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,197,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 821,549 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 3.24% of Terex worth $131,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Terex by 8.4% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Terex by 0.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 130.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 19,095 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In related news, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.31 per share, with a total value of $50,070.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,230.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terex stock opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. Terex had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

