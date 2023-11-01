Pzena Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,573,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315,706 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Trip.com Group worth $230,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,195,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,290,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after buying an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 459.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,143,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,397,000 after buying an additional 2,581,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,932,000 after buying an additional 2,581,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Trip.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Trip.com Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Trip.com Group stock opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 5.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

