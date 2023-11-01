Pzena Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,751,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 672,295 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 1.69% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $123,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXTA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $781,670,000 after buying an additional 10,208,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,744,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,886,000 after acquiring an additional 284,713 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,650,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $504,329,000 after acquiring an additional 203,083 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 31.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,816,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,255 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,872 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $33.68.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axalta Coating Systems

In other news, Director Kevin M. Stein purchased 36,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $1,002,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kevin M. Stein purchased 36,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $1,002,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $501,395.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $117,949.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 70,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,916 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading

