Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,400,724 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,878,156 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400,724 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Shell worth $234,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Shell stock opened at $65.28 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.91. The stock has a market cap of $219.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65.
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
