Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,400,724 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,878,156 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400,724 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Shell worth $234,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Shell stock opened at $65.28 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.91. The stock has a market cap of $219.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHEL

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.