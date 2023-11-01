Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 971,884 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,452,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971,884 shares during the period. Equitable makes up approximately 2.8% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 6.87% of Equitable worth $664,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 333.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 9.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.38. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

