Pzena Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,909,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766,782 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.25% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $71,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,970,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,193 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,322,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,443,000 after acquiring an additional 980,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,603,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,681,000 after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,224,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,999,000 after acquiring an additional 812,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,878,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,926,000 after purchasing an additional 140,057 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

NYSE DRH opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.62.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

