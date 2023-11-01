Pzena Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139,978 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 1.63% of Belden worth $66,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Belden by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BDC shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Belden in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.17.

BDC stock opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.28. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.75 and a 1 year high of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.95.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. Belden had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $692.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

