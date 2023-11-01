Pzena Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,836,754 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 109,476 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Old National Bancorp worth $53,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 115.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $840,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 215,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,530.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ONB

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

ONB stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

