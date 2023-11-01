Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 145,051 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,925,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145,051 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 8.71% of Steelcase worth $76,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Steelcase during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Steelcase by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Steelcase by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steelcase in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other Steelcase news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,917.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steelcase Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE SCS opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Steelcase had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Steelcase Profile

(Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.