Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 14,593 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,013,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,593 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 3.16% of Mohawk Industries worth $207,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MHK opened at $80.38 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.94 and a 200-day moving average of $96.69.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. Loop Capital raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

