Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 153,021 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,623,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153,021 shares during the period. Amdocs makes up about 1.9% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 3.83% of Amdocs worth $456,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.80 and its 200-day moving average is $90.41. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $99.75.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

