Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 1,952,495 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,567,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,952,495 shares during the period. American International Group makes up approximately 1.9% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of American International Group worth $435,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,063,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American International Group by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,601,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American International Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in American International Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,870 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,346,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average is $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American International Group

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.